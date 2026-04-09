Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,012,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,301 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at $101,547,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 4,141.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,235,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after buying an additional 1,206,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 337.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after buying an additional 1,158,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 122.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,768,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,223,000 after buying an additional 974,827 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,998.70. This trade represents a 23.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,834,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166,059. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,184 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equitable announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitable

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

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