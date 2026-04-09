Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in CubeSmart $CUBE

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $949,530.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

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CubeSmart Trading Up 3.3%

CUBE opened at $38.48 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.21%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

See Also

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