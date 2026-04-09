44,725 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,142,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,324,000 after buying an additional 739,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,562,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,746,000 after acquiring an additional 286,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,919,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 719.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,404,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,944,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

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Dynatrace Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE DT opened at $36.81 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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