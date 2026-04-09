Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,619,730,000 after acquiring an additional 372,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,594,713,000 after acquiring an additional 288,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,109,000 after acquiring an additional 761,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,678,000 after acquiring an additional 993,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,072,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,746,000 after acquiring an additional 486,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — logistics and supply-chain stocks rallied after ceasefire news, lifting sentiment for parcel carriers like UPS as investors anticipate smoother global flows and higher volume recovery. Read More.

Sector tailwind — logistics and supply-chain stocks rallied after ceasefire news, lifting sentiment for parcel carriers like UPS as investors anticipate smoother global flows and higher volume recovery. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Peer strength — FedEx’s recent share gains and upbeat momentum underline potential operational improvements across the sector; investors sometimes re-rate UPS when peers show successful cost cuts or guidance. Read More.

Peer strength — FedEx’s recent share gains and upbeat momentum underline potential operational improvements across the sector; investors sometimes re-rate UPS when peers show successful cost cuts or guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Executive moves in the industry — ACERTUS hired a former UPS leader as CRO. This is notable for talent flow and competitive dynamics but is not an immediate financial impact on UPS. Read More.

Executive moves in the industry — ACERTUS hired a former UPS leader as CRO. This is notable for talent flow and competitive dynamics but is not an immediate financial impact on UPS. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local franchise news — Pak Mail ownership change is operationally immaterial to UPS’s enterprise results; watch only as a sign of continued retail demand for shipping services. Read More.

Local franchise news — Pak Mail ownership change is operationally immaterial to UPS’s enterprise results; watch only as a sign of continued retail demand for shipping services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tweak but still constructive — Citigroup trimmed its price target slightly ($120?$118) while keeping a Buy rating, signaling modest revision to estimates rather than a change in bullish view. Read More.

Analyst tweak but still constructive — Citigroup trimmed its price target slightly ($120?$118) while keeping a Buy rating, signaling modest revision to estimates rather than a change in bullish view. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Labor/structural cost risk — UPS and the Teamsters reached a settlement that caps driver buyouts and protects seniority through 2028; analysts warn this could tighten the path to margin recovery by reducing flexibility and locking in costs. Read More.

Labor/structural cost risk — UPS and the Teamsters reached a settlement that caps driver buyouts and protects seniority through 2028; analysts warn this could tighten the path to margin recovery by reducing flexibility and locking in costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fuel cost pressure — diesel prices spiked sharply, pushing trucking surcharges to multi-year highs; higher fuel directly raises UPS operating costs and compresses margins if not fully passed to customers. Read More.

Fuel cost pressure — diesel prices spiked sharply, pushing trucking surcharges to multi-year highs; higher fuel directly raises UPS operating costs and compresses margins if not fully passed to customers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution — Bank of America trimmed its UPS price target (to $105) and other outlets note growing macro headwinds for capital-intensive carriers, adding downward pressure to near-term sentiment. Read More.

Analyst caution — Bank of America trimmed its UPS price target (to $105) and other outlets note growing macro headwinds for capital-intensive carriers, adding downward pressure to near-term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro caution piece — coverage pointing to rising macro and operating headwinds for UPS (higher costs, capacity constraints) may reinforce investor caution on margins and capital returns. Read More.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

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