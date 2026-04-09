Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. Yankuang Energy Group has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

About Yankuang Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.