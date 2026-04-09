Q1 Earnings Estimate for ONCY Issued By Zacks Research

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ONCY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.98. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oncolytics Biotech

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 566,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,942.35. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Andrews purchased 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,444.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 78,128 shares in the company, valued at $67,190.08. The trade was a 82.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 404,282 shares of company stock worth $363,232. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

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Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard?of?care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non?small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

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