Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by William Blair

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TERN. Truist Financial downgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

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Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $49,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,250.75. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 68,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,548,525.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,712,340.32. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,896. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,740,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 128,573 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small?molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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