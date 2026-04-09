Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Noah in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Noah from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.70 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

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Noah Trading Up 2.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Shares of NOAH opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Noah has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $683.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,377,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 424,717 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth $14,128,000. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 454,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 117,971 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 444,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited is a China-based wealth management and asset management firm specializing in tailored advisory services for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and select institutional clients. The company offers a broad range of investment solutions that draw on its deep market research and partner network to provide access to both onshore and offshore products. Noah’s business model centers on delivering structured investment products, portfolio management services and family wealth planning solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of affluent clients in China and beyond.

Noah’s main service lines include discretionary portfolio management, fund distribution, private equity and venture capital fund platforms, and alternative investment strategies such as real estate and insurance-linked products.

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