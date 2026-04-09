ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ScanSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

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ScanSource Trading Up 2.7%

ScanSource stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. ScanSource has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $819.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.20). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.44%.The business had revenue of $766.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $137,351.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,105.68. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 6,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $872,713.60. The trade was a 31.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 159.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ScanSource by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 400.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 672.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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