KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Talos Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

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TALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Benchmark downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Talos Energy Stock Down 7.7%

NYSE TALO opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.35. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $392.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.22 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,854 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Talos Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,183,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 304,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Talos Energy by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 220,502 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,352,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $22,551,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,233,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,776,514.72. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Talos Energy

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Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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