Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Loop Capital set a $17.00 target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRCA

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRCA opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.59. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of topical therapies for dermatological conditions. Its lead investigational product, VP-102, is a standardized formulation of cantharidin in a pre-measured applicator designed to treat molluscum contagiosum and common warts. Verrica’s approach emphasizes consistency of dosing and patient convenience, aiming to improve upon off?label use of existing treatments.

Beyond VP-102, Verrica is advancing VP-103, a next?generation topical candidate intended to optimize tolerability while maintaining efficacy against viral skin lesions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.