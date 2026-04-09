McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 23.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,529.68. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $335,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,775.64. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,679,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,828,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,522,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,632,000 after purchasing an additional 747,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,422,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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