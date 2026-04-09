Zacks Research Upgrades Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) to Hold

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

SOPA has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Society Pass to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Society Pass from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Society Pass to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

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Society Pass Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Society Pass

SOPA stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Society Pass by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Society Pass in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Society Pass in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Society Pass

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Society Pass Inc is a commerce-as-a-service holding company focused on creating and operating an omni-channel loyalty and rewards platform that connects consumers with a diversified portfolio of e-commerce marketplaces and digital services. Through its proprietary technology, the company enables users to earn and redeem loyalty points across various online and offline merchants, fostering repeat engagement for retail, travel, dining and entertainment partners. Society Pass’s model emphasizes the aggregation of customer data, personalized promotions and co-marketing programs to drive sales and brand awareness for its partner network.

The company’s core offerings include an e-commerce marketplace that spans categories such as consumer electronics, health and beauty, groceries, and lifestyle products.

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