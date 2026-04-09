HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ENLV Earnings

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

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ENLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ENLV opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enlivex Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target on ENLV to $20 and maintained a Buy rating — a very bullish signal that highlights the firm’s long-term confidence and may attract momentum/coverage-driven buying. Benzinga Price Target Raise

HC Wainwright raised its price target on ENLV to $20 and maintained a Buy rating — a very bullish signal that highlights the firm’s long-term confidence and may attract momentum/coverage-driven buying. Positive Sentiment: Ondo Finance launched ENLVon, a tokenized representation of Enlivex ordinary shares on its Global Markets platform — this can increase liquidity, fractional ownership, and access to new investor pools, which is typically viewed positively for otherwise thinly traded small-cap stocks. Ondo Tokenization (GlobeNewswire) Ondo Tokenization (Business Insider)

Ondo Finance launched ENLVon, a tokenized representation of Enlivex ordinary shares on its Global Markets platform — this can increase liquidity, fractional ownership, and access to new investor pools, which is typically viewed positively for otherwise thinly traded small-cap stocks. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published quarterly and FY2027 EPS projections (mostly negative EPS of ~$0.02 per quarter and FY -$0.09) alongside its $20 target — useful for modeling but consistent with a developmental-stage biotech that is not yet profitable. HC Wainwright Estimates (MarketBeat)

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

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Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.

The company’s lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.

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