Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at PayPal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of PYPL opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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