Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,630 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,301,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,093 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221,976 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 804,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,583,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 951,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Enbridge Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ENB opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.63. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $55.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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