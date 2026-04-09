11,483 Shares in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,483 shares of the premier technology solutions leader’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

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Qnity Electronics Trading Up 8.6%

NYSE:Q opened at $129.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $140.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qnity Electronics ( NYSE:Q Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Q has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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