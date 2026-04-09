South Shore Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 840 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 333,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $678.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $676.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.34 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $748.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

More iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 reclaimed both its 50- and 200-day moving averages after the ceasefire announcement, a technical breakout that tends to attract momentum flows into index products like IVV. Read More.

S&P 500 reclaimed both its 50- and 200-day moving averages after the ceasefire announcement, a technical breakout that tends to attract momentum flows into index products like IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary has swung from geopolitical angst to talk of new S&P records, reinforcing bullish positioning in large-cap index exposure (beneficial for IVV). Read More.

Wall Street commentary has swung from geopolitical angst to talk of new S&P records, reinforcing bullish positioning in large-cap index exposure (beneficial for IVV). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Futures and pre-market action jumped after the ceasefire declaration, a near-term catalyst that drove buying across major ETFs and heavyweight S&P constituents. Read More.

Futures and pre-market action jumped after the ceasefire declaration, a near-term catalyst that drove buying across major ETFs and heavyweight S&P constituents. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An institutional investor (Austin Private Wealth LLC) increased its IVV holdings, a direct vote of confidence and a small demand signal for the fund. Read More.

An institutional investor (Austin Private Wealth LLC) increased its IVV holdings, a direct vote of confidence and a small demand signal for the fund. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market forecasts from several outlets expect U.S. indices to follow global risk-on flows higher; supportive but not a guaranteed sustained tailwind for IVV. Read More.

Market forecasts from several outlets expect U.S. indices to follow global risk-on flows higher; supportive but not a guaranteed sustained tailwind for IVV. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis of alternative S&P-related ETFs (multifactor/value-tilted funds) highlights options that could outperform in certain scenarios; useful context for investors weighing IVV vs. active/tilted ETF strategies. Read More.

Analysis of alternative S&P-related ETFs (multifactor/value-tilted funds) highlights options that could outperform in certain scenarios; useful context for investors weighing IVV vs. active/tilted ETF strategies. Read More. Negative Sentiment: UBS trimmed its 2026 S&P target citing higher oil and geopolitical risk; a renewed spike in energy prices or conflict escalation would hurt growth-sensitive components of the index and pressure IVV. Read More.

UBS trimmed its 2026 S&P target citing higher oil and geopolitical risk; a renewed spike in energy prices or conflict escalation would hurt growth-sensitive components of the index and pressure IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment gauges (Fear & Greed) remain in the “extreme fear” zone despite recent gains, indicating the rally may be fragile and prone to reversal if geopolitical clarity fades. Read More.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

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