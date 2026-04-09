Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 372,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 973.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 46,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 997.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 80,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,315,000 after buying an additional 350,743 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $81,072.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,362.80. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $201,197.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of GFS stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.62.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. GlobalFoundries’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlobalFoundries

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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