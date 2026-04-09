Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 72,686 shares of company stock worth $14,899,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day moving average is $223.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.29 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.39.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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