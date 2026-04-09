Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.2% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $320,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,291,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $540.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Microsoft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $660.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.97.

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Microsoft Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $374.33 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $353.10 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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