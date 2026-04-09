PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PEP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.58.
View Our Latest Analysis on PEP
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 122.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,451,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about PepsiCo
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo commissioned eight retrofitted electric trucks in India, advancing its carbon?reduction and logistics-efficiency goals that can lower operating costs and appeal to ESG-focused investors. PepsiCo commissions eight retrofitted electric trucks in India
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target slightly (from $176 to $172) but kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued buy-side support even after the modest adjustment. JPMorgan adjusts price target on PepsiCo
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/near?term commentary suggests PepsiCo could see a tactical bounce into Q1 earnings as momentum improves, which may support short?term upside ahead of results. PepsiCo sets up for a tactical bounce into Q1 earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect Q1 results to be largely in?line with consensus; investor focus will be on North America foods turnaround, PBNA growth plans, and any comments on geopolitical risks. PepsiCo seen posting in-line Q1
- Neutral Sentiment: Some broker models have trimmed fair value slightly and issued mixed target moves (both upgrades and cuts), indicating divergent views but no consensus negative re?rating yet. How the PepsiCo investment narrative is shifting
- Negative Sentiment: Repeated media reports say steep Doritos price hikes (bags up ~50% since 2021) led to major sales losses and a subsequent price rollback; coverage suggests this misstep cost the company billions and remains a reputational and volume headwind. How $7 bags of Doritos cost PepsiCo billions
- Negative Sentiment: Price cuts by Frito?Lay have not fully placated consumers; commentary and short?term sales weakness have pressured investor sentiment and contributed to share weakness in recent sessions. PepsiCo stock slips as Frito?Lay price cuts fail to please customers
- Negative Sentiment: Customer/contract losses (e.g., reports that Marriott moved away from Pepsi in some properties) add brand and revenue risk in key venues like hotels and events. Marriott dumps Pepsi
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
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