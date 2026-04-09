PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.58.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $211.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 122.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,451,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.