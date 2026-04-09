3,748 Shares in Kirby Corporation $KEX Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,748 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,900,000 after buying an additional 959,209 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $58,385,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 675,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,374,000 after buying an additional 520,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,070,000 after buying an additional 436,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,966,000 after buying an additional 299,981 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kirby from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Kirby Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $140.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.56. Kirby Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.82 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 5,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $662,338.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,678. The trade was a 34.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 11,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $1,493,721.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,721.58. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,495 shares of company stock worth $9,226,173. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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