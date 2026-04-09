Rathbones Group PLC Invests $480,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 904.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 20,757,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,849 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

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