Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 and last traded at GBX 1.60. 118,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 335,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75.

Marechale Capital Stock Down 8.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 417.01.

Get Marechale Capital alerts:

Marechale Capital (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 19th. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marechale Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 89.94%.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice. It serves the high growth consumer brands, hospitality and leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as St Helen's Capital Plc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marechale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marechale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.