Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,733,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $821,649,000 after acquiring an additional 163,548 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,798,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $543,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,120,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,523,000 after acquiring an additional 274,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,355,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,919 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 164,293 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,761,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,740. This trade represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,217,069 shares of company stock worth $201,213,109 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $199.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.57.

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More Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $186.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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