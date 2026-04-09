Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 349.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 796.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

Further Reading

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