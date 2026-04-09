PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PPL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPL from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get PPL alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. PPL has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in PPL by 322.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in PPL by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation is an energy company that owns and operates electric transmission and distribution infrastructure and provides related customer services. The company’s core business centers on delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers through regulated utility operations, maintaining grid reliability, responding to outages and managing customer billing and account services.

PPL’s activities include construction and maintenance of distribution and transmission lines, meter and grid management, and programs to support energy efficiency and the interconnection of distributed resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.