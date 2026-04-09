Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Head to Head Comparison

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Edenred has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZGO Technologies has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of EZGO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of EZGO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edenred and EZGO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Edenred and EZGO Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $3.35 billion 1.48 $589.46 million N/A N/A EZGO Technologies $20.49 million 0.06 -$8.69 million N/A N/A

Edenred has higher revenue and earnings than EZGO Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edenred and EZGO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 4 1 1 2.50 EZGO Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Edenred beats EZGO Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edenred

(Get Free Report)

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services. The company also offers mobility solutions comprising Ticket Log for light vehicle fleet management; Ticket Fleet Pro and Ticket Cargo for truck fleet management; Ticket Car for employees to pay for fuel and other business travel expenses; UTA Edenred for paying tolls, optimize routes, pay for roadside assistance and truck servicing, and for VAT reimbursement; fuel cards; and refund services for VAT and excise duties. In addition, it provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment, invoice processing automation, and salary card solutions. Edenred SE was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About EZGO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs. It also designs and sells intelligent robots, and electric vehicle accessories and electronic control systems; and provide after-sales services for e-bicycles, including technical support, parts supply, and sales of peripheral products and derivatives, including raincoats, helmets, and mobile phone brackets. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services; manufacturing of industrial automatic control devices and systems; equipment maintenance and repair activities; and import and export trade of e-motor bicycles. It offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Cenbird and EZGO brands; and smart charging piles, intelligent robots, and electronic control systems under the Hengdian brand name. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. EZGO Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

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