Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.8889.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $233.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $124.06 and a one year high of $248.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $290.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long?acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company’s lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once?weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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