Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Viavi Solutions stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 3/25/2026.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,967,861.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,849,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,973,091.76. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,869.31. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 205.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIAV

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

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Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

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