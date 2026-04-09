Comparing Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD) & Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Media Pal and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Media Pal alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media Pal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 3 4 0 2.57

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $58.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.50%. Given Media Pal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Media Pal is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media Pal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.76 billion 2.92 $207.40 million $2.50 25.19

This table compares Media Pal and Atmus Filtration Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Media Pal.

Profitability

This table compares Media Pal and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media Pal N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 11.76% 69.78% 17.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Media Pal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Media Pal on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Media Pal

(Get Free Report)

Media Pal Holdings, Corp. operates as a non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility. It operates a 250-gallon per minute waste stream separation system at the Wyoming Avenue terminal facility. This system separates liquid waste streams and pumpable waste streams containing a mixture of liquids and solids. Its customers are located primarily throughout the Great Lakes region. The company, formerly known as Rich Coast, Inc. Media Pal Holdings, Corp. was founded in 1936 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Media Pal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Media Pal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.