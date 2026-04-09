Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 3/25/2026.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $247.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.96, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.98.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at $956,630,084.85. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $569,055.96. Following the sale, the director owned 13,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,641.90. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 753,113 shares of company stock valued at $184,368,095. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Read Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,515,000 after buying an additional 157,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,934,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,374,000 after buying an additional 136,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,080,000 after buying an additional 156,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,073,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70,167 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

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MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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