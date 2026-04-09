Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Flex stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 3/25/2026.

Flex Stock Up 7.3%

FLEX opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,151.32. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Flex by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,393,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,749,000 after acquiring an additional 360,553 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 80.1% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Flex by 220.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $1,058,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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