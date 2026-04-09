Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI). In a filing disclosed on April 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Somnigroup International stock on March 31st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) on 3/31/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 3/31/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 3/31/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 3/31/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 3/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on 3/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 3/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on 3/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) on 3/16/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 3/16/2026.

Somnigroup International Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Somnigroup International stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.46. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $98.56.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

Somnigroup International ( NYSE:SGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Somnigroup International’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Somnigroup International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Somnigroup International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Somnigroup International by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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