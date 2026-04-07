Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.35), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.02 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Greenbrier Companies’ conference call:

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier updated its fiscal 2026 outlook, shifting some deliveries into fiscal 2027 and guiding to 15,350–16,350 new railcars, $2.4–$2.5B revenue and EPS of $3.00–$3.50, reflecting a more gradual production ramp-up.

new railcars, $2.4–$2.5B revenue and EPS of $3.00–$3.50, reflecting a more gradual production ramp-up. Leasing and fleet management remain a growth and stability engine — utilization above 98% , strong renewals, a well?received $300M ABS issuance, and a plan to grow the owned lease fleet to over 20,000 cars with increased gross lease investment (~$300M).

, strong renewals, a well?received $300M ABS issuance, and a plan to grow the owned lease fleet to over cars with increased gross lease investment (~$300M). Strong liquidity and shareholder returns — the company ended the quarter with over $1 billion available liquidity, generated ~$159M of operating cash flow, raised the quarterly dividend 6% to $0.34, and continues opportunistic buybacks (?$65M remaining).

available liquidity, generated ~$159M of operating cash flow, raised the quarterly dividend 6% to $0.34, and continues opportunistic buybacks (?$65M remaining). Management is right?sizing manufacturing and optimizing its footprint (including a full exit from Turkey) to preserve margins and flexibility, targeting about $20M of annualized savings even as deliveries, backlog (~15,200 cars, $2.1B) and near?term production were moderated.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GBX

Trending Headlines about Greenbrier Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Greenbrier Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong cash position and operating cash flow — Greenbrier reported cash and cash equivalents of about $522M (up ~98% YoY) and operating cash flow improved, which supports liquidity and flexibility for share repurchases, dividends or working capital needs. QuiverQuant Q2 summary

Strong cash position and operating cash flow — Greenbrier reported cash and cash equivalents of about $522M (up ~98% YoY) and operating cash flow improved, which supports liquidity and flexibility for share repurchases, dividends or working capital needs. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Management announced a higher quarterly dividend of $0.34 (annualized yield ~2.6%), a ~6.3% raise from the prior payout, which can support income-oriented holders and signals confidence in cash flow coverage.

Dividend increase — Management announced a higher quarterly dividend of $0.34 (annualized yield ~2.6%), a ~6.3% raise from the prior payout, which can support income-oriented holders and signals confidence in cash flow coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional positioning is mixed — recent coverage includes a Susquehanna “Positive” and a Goldman Sachs “Sell”; median recent price target is near $49. Institutional flows show large add/removals by various funds, indicating divergent views. QuiverQuant analyst/ownership notes

Analyst and institutional positioning is mixed — recent coverage includes a Susquehanna “Positive” and a Goldman Sachs “Sell”; median recent price target is near $49. Institutional flows show large add/removals by various funds, indicating divergent views. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available for color — The company held its Q2 call; the transcript may provide management commentary on backlog, pricing, end-market demand (railcar demand and aftermarket), and any guidance updates investors will parse for forward visibility. Earnings call transcript

Earnings call transcript available for color — The company held its Q2 call; the transcript may provide management commentary on backlog, pricing, end-market demand (railcar demand and aftermarket), and any guidance updates investors will parse for forward visibility. Negative Sentiment: Large earnings and revenue miss — Q2 revenue fell 22.9% YoY to $587.5M versus consensus around ~$667M; diluted EPS $0.47 missed estimates (~$0.98 consensus). Gross profit, operating profit and net income all declined sharply YoY, pressuring margins and near-term profitability. Press release QuiverQuant Q2 summary

Large earnings and revenue miss — Q2 revenue fell 22.9% YoY to $587.5M versus consensus around ~$667M; diluted EPS $0.47 missed estimates (~$0.98 consensus). Gross profit, operating profit and net income all declined sharply YoY, pressuring margins and near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sale — A senior operations executive sold 6,000 shares in the past six months; while limited in size, insider sales can attract additional investor scrutiny when combined with the operational slowdown. Insider trading note

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,100. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $806,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier’s operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.