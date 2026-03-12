Islamic Coin (ISLM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $43.10 Million

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. Islamic Coin has a total market cap of $43.10 million and $52.92 thousand worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Islamic Coin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Islamic Coin

Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,240,074,315 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,458,886 coins. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,240,074,314.850403 with 2,186,458,886.06435 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.01963806 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $52,412.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Islamic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Islamic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

