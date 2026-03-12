Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for Dillard’s Q2 Earnings

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Dillard’s in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q3 2027 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $31.93 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $519.67.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $602.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.41. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $282.24 and a 1 year high of $741.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 28,394.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 225,734 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 756.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dillard’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near?term estimates — Q2 2027 to $3.83 (from $3.30), Q3 2027 to $7.46 (from $6.88) and lifted FY2027 estimates to $31.93 (from $30.18), signaling stronger-than-expected profit outlooks for the coming year. Zacks Raises EPS Estimates

Zacks also bumped FY2028/FY2029 and several quarterly forecasts (examples: Q1 2027, Q1 2028, Q3 2028), indicating upward revisions across multiple years — a positive signal for medium?term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Broader media coverage is mixed — a recent Yahoo Finance roundup of consumer stocks mentions one name worth investigating and two to avoid; the piece may include Dillard’s context but is not a clear buy/sell signal on its own. 1 Consumer Stock Worth Investigating and 2 We Brush Off

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

