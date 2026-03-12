McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. $AWF

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,738,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 64,010 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund accounts for about 5.2% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund were worth $41,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 459,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 64,791 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 336,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 256,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AWF stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.43.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

