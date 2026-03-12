McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.