Harraden Circle Investments LLC Buys Shares of 896,001 HCM Acquisition Corp $HCMA

Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 896,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000. HCM Acquisition accounts for 1.7% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harraden Circle Investments LLC owned 0.06% of HCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,131,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,052,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCMA opened at $10.11 on Thursday. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of HCM Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

HCM Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was formed to identify and complete a business combination with one or more target businesses. The company raised capital through its initial public offering and is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker HCMA. As a blank check vehicle, HCM Acquisition holds its funds in trust until it consummates a qualifying merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination.

The SPAC is sponsored by affiliates of Healthcare Capital Management LLC, a Los Angeles?based investment firm with experience in healthcare and life sciences investing.

