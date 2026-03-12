Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,291,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,575,000 after buying an additional 162,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,512,000 after acquiring an additional 220,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,595,000 after purchasing an additional 56,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.4% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,211,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Trending Headlines about Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $973.43 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $992.90. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $863.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $811.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equinix’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.15, for a total transaction of $2,621,347.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,155,099.10. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total value of $2,146,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,216.56. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,602 shares of company stock worth $11,369,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Stories

