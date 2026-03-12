KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 97,485 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,485 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. accounts for 1.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,928,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $19,778,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 136.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,264 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,135,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 993,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after buying an additional 837,201 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 122.01% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.