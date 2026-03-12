KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,220 shares of company stock worth $5,282,867. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore cut their price target on Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $350.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.60. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.94 and a 1-year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

