Harraden Circle Investments LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Webull Corporation $BULL

Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,810,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Webull during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Webull in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Webull in the second quarter valued at about $14,771,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Webull stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.33. Webull Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Webull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Webull in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webull currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

