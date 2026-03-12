KLCM Advisors Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in The Clorox Company $CLX

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $112.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $150.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

