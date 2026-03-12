Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in Welltower by 84.4% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Welltower Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $205.24 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.94. The company has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.