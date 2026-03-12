iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $679.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $690.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

