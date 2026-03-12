Harraden Circle Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. $CEPT

Harraden Circle Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares during the quarter. Cantor Equity Partners II comprises about 4.9% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harraden Circle Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Cantor Equity Partners II worth $25,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEPT. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,277,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,682,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,515,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter worth $5,493,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II during the second quarter worth $4,412,000.

Cantor Equity Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEPT opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cantor Equity Partners II ( NASDAQ:CEPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantor Equity Partners II has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners II Profile

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ: CEPT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on providing customized capital solutions to private, middle-market companies in the United States. Listed on the Nasdaq, CEPT seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing across a spectrum of debt and equity instruments. Its portfolio may include senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and common equity, allowing it to tailor financing structures to meet the specific growth, acquisition or recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

As a business development company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, CEPT targets U.S.

