Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.32% of Rollins worth $90,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $650,604.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 5,312,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,760,122.62. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.97%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

